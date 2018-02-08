Tenille Dashwood Talks About The Failure Of Emmalina Gimmick

In an interview with Lance Storm’s Killing the Town podcast (Via SportsKeeda), Tenille Dashwood (the former Emma in WWE) spoke about the failure of the Emmalina gimmick. The glamorous model gimmick was hyped up with months of promos, but when she came out to introduce herself, she announced she was going back to Emma.

When asked if she knew where the story was headed, she said: “No(laughs). I wish I had more to say. I don’t know. I guess there was an idea to it, and they realized along the way that, that wasn’t me, that wasn’t for me at all. I mean I’m not a diva. I’m not like that at all. And I just wanted to wrestle.”

Storm agreed that Evil Emma was a better fit for her character. Dashwood, agreed, as she said Evil Emma was closer to her real personality.