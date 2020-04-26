WWE News: Terri Runnels Hated Doing Bronco Busters, Bray Wyatt’s College Football Coach Interviewed

– If you weren’t a fan of the Bronco Busters from the Attitude Era, you’re in good company: neither was Terri Runnels. Runnels posted to Twitter in response to someone sharing pictures of her doing the move on a pleased Jerry Lawler, noting, “I hated doing those!”

– The West Virgina Gazette has an article featuring Bray Wyatt’s Troy University football coach Neal Brown sharing his memories of the now-WWE star. Brown recalled, “He was a tremendous person and a really good player for us. He was one of the leaders on the team and spiritually … he was a great guy.”