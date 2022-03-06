Terry Funk Receives Stanley Weston Lifetime Achievement Award From PWI

– Brian Solomon posted a photo of “Raging Bull” Manny Fernandez giving WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling legend Terry Funk his Stanley Weston Lifetime Achievement Award from Pro Wrestling Illustrated. You can see the photo of Fernandez officially giving Funk the award below.

Terry Funk officially receives his Stanley Weston Lifetime Achievement Award from Pro Wrestling Illustrated—brought to him by his great friend, “Raging Bull” Manny Fernandez! Thanks to Manny for making the trip! And thanks to Seth Turner of @IPWHF for making the connection! pic.twitter.com/eIdMKkYkqY — Brian R. Solomon (@BrianRSolomon) March 6, 2022