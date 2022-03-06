wrestling / News

Terry Funk Receives Stanley Weston Lifetime Achievement Award From PWI

March 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Terry Funk World Championship Wrestling 6-24-1989 Image Credit: WWE

– Brian Solomon posted a photo of “Raging Bull” Manny Fernandez giving WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling legend Terry Funk his Stanley Weston Lifetime Achievement Award from Pro Wrestling Illustrated. You can see the photo of Fernandez officially giving Funk the award below.

