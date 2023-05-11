Terry Yaki Hopes To Do Extra Work With WWE, Travel to Japan

Terry Yaki is starting to become an up-and-comer on the indie scene, and he listed some of his short and long-term goals in a new interview. Yaki spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Stephen Jensen for a new interview and you can see some highlights below:

On his short-term goals: “Short-term goals, I do want to do some stuff with WWE, hopefully. Extra work or something like that. Really, just get my face out there more and wrestle on the west coast.”

On if he’s contacted WWE to date: “I haven’t hit them up, they haven’t contacted me. I haven’t hit them up yet. I will soon. I feel I want to get more ready to be presented in that way. I feel I’m ready, but at the end of the day, you still have those self-doubts. We were saying short-term goals, getting my face out there more. I do that now, but getting it out there to a more national or global level, putting my face out there. It’s really up to me. I have to hit them up. I have hit up Gabe Sapolsky before. He said he’d try to get me whatever, the whole circumstance. I’ll do it again, I’ll send another one.”

On his long-term goals: “I do want to get to Japan. I want to be well-traveled, so maybe that’s long-term. I want to be well-traveled and say that I wrestled in Japan, Canada, Mexico, all over the world. I do want to wrestle for a promotion in Korea. I’m black, white, and Korean, so I feel like it’d be cool to wrestle in Korea because of my heritage.”