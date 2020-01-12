Tessa Blanchard On Why Her Winning the World Title Wouldn’t Devalue the Knockouts Title

– Tessa Blanchard spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview discussing her match with Sami Callihan at tonight’s Impact Hard to Kill. Highlights are below:

On whether Impact should unify the World Title and Knockouts Title: “I’m not saying that that’s not a bad idea. It’s not a bad idea for any woman to be able to compete in the same light as men. I think a lot of people are old school in their way of thinking and there’s nothing wrong with that as it’s just a matter of their opinion.”

On being a role model: “That alone is one of the most valuable things to me because in a few different companies that I work in, I’m able to be a role model for young women … That’s such a great feeling as a big sister because being a young woman can be hard. You don’t know who you are yet or know what you want to do in this world. You face internal conflicts and the social aspect – it’s a tricky world out there. If they can relate to me or look up to me and realize it’s possible. She’s out there with the guys and if she can do it then so can I. If they are able to take that away from what we’re doing, then it’s a huge accomplishment.”

On the notion that her winning the World Title would devalue the Knockouts Title: “I don’t think so. I think that our women’s locker room is one of the strongest and they go out there with the intent to have the match of the night every time. That’s a great mentality to have as it keeps you on your toes and pushes you. Taya is one of the strongest women wrestlers on the circuit today and the fact that she’s champion… she deserves it. I don’t think that me having the World Championship, if that what happens this Sunday, will devalue anything. I think, if anything, it just helps break down barriers or take pro wrestling out of a gender-oriented box.”