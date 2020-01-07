Tetsuya Naito Underwent Eye Surgery Last November to Fix Paralyzed Muscles

– According to a report by Tokyo Sports, new IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental double champ Tetsuya Naito was dealing with a vision issue throughout last year from May through November. In November, Naito finally underwent a “secret” eye surgery procedure to get the issue corrected.

The issue began in May, when Naito started noticing he had double-vision and dizziness during a match. Naito stated, “It looked like there were six ropes and the second and third floors to the stage seemed to overlap.” The issue caused concern for Naito that he might have to retire due to the eye injury. However, he continued working throughout the year despite the trouble it was causing him.

He added, “The ropes seemed heavy and I couldn’t see my opponent. It was frustrating. I couldn’t run on the ropes with all my strength, I was scared. I couldn’t even feel the distance. Before I faced my opponent, I wrestled with myself. I couldn’t concentrate on that.” After feeling “terrible dizziness” during a match, Naito stated, “I wonder if I have to do professional wrestling as it is … this is impossible. I was always worried mentally except for the game.”

In October, it was diagnosed that Naito’s eye muscles were paralyzed. He then underwent his confidential surgical procedure in Tokyo, Japan on Nov. 29. Doctors were able to suture the muscles around his eyes that were paralyzed, and Naito’s focus was restored as a result.

Tetsuya Naito was out of action for a few weeks before making his return on December 19. This culminated in his capturing the double gold at Wrestle Kingdom 14 at the Tokyo Dome over the weekend.