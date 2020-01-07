Tetsuya Naito vs. KENTA Title Match Set for NJPW The New Beginning

– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) has announced that new IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental champion Tetsuya Naito has his first title challenger. Naito will face KENTA at The New Beginning in Osaka Jo Hall in Osaka, Japan next month. The event is scheduled for February 9. After Naito defeated Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 14, KENTA attacked Naito and stole his moment at the Tokyo Dome, so Naito will have a chance to get some payback.

Both of Naito’s titles will be on the line for the upcoming match. You can check out the full announcement below.

After a grueling combined 69 minutes 31 seconds in the ring against first Jay White and then Kazuchika Okada during the two nights of Wrestle Kingdom 14, Tetsuya Naito finally attained his lifelong goal of victory in a Tokyo Dome main event, and etched his name in history as the very first dual IWGP Champion. Yet before Naito could celebrate with the ultimate role call, he was blindsided by KENTA, who stole his moment to a chorus of boos in the Tokyo Dome.

The next night at New Year Dash!!, KENTA continued a relentless assault on Naito during a tag team main event, and after SANADA scored a flash pin victory on Jay White against the run of the match, the BULLET CLUB members responded with a sickening assault armed with steel chairs.

While KENTA was not victorious over Hirooki Goto during his NEVER Openweight Championship bout at Wrestle Kingdom, KENTA’s vile actions have seen him push his way to the front of the title contendership line, as Tetsuya Naito will be eager to get swift and brutal revenge.

With what little fan support KENTA had now completely wiped out by open hostility and vitriol, it appears that KENTA has no more bridges left to burn. Will it all be worth it, and can they light the way to a shock victory? Or will Naito shut KENTA’s mouth for good in Osaka? Find out February 9 LIVE on NJPW World!