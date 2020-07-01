wrestling / News

Texas Legend Killer Tim Brooks Passes Away – Keith Lee, AEW & More Pay Tribute

June 30, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Killer Tim Brooks

The wrestling world has lost one of its Texan legends in Killer Tim Brooks. PWInsider reports that Brooks’ son Clayton has confirmed his father passed away following a long battle with cancer. As reported in February, Brooks had entered hospice care. He was 72 years old.

Clayton gave the site the following statement:

“It is with a heavy heart that we the Brooks family announce that our father, loving husband, brother and friend has made his depart from this earth to the heavens. From the Brooks family we want to say thank you for all the prayers, love and support through these terrible times. Dad was the toughest man I have ever met he fought cancer like I have seen no other. With all the accomplishments he has made through his 73 years on this earth from being a army veteran of the Vietnam war to holding just about every championship belt through professional wrestling and a hall-of-famer. Most of all he was a God-fearing man a wonderful husband to his wife of 13 years Julie, the best father and grandfather to us kids. He will be missed dearly by so many. We will keep everybody updated on arrangements as they’re made thanks again for the love and support.”

Brooks worked around the US, who held the NWA Pacific Northwest Tag Team Championship alongside Roddy Piper in 1978 and 1979 and as well as runs with the WCCW Television Championship and NWA Texas Heavyweight Championship. He was also a three-time NWA Texas Tag Team Champion, holding the title with Stan Hanson, Leroy Brown and Stan Stasiak in his various reigns.

As you can see below, AEW, Keith Lee, Bobby Fulton, Booker T and more paid tribute to Brooks. Brooks trained Lee out of his school in Texas.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Brooks.

