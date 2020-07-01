Texas Legend Killer Tim Brooks Passes Away – Keith Lee, AEW & More Pay Tribute

The wrestling world has lost one of its Texan legends in Killer Tim Brooks. PWInsider reports that Brooks’ son Clayton has confirmed his father passed away following a long battle with cancer. As reported in February, Brooks had entered hospice care. He was 72 years old.

Clayton gave the site the following statement:

“It is with a heavy heart that we the Brooks family announce that our father, loving husband, brother and friend has made his depart from this earth to the heavens. From the Brooks family we want to say thank you for all the prayers, love and support through these terrible times. Dad was the toughest man I have ever met he fought cancer like I have seen no other. With all the accomplishments he has made through his 73 years on this earth from being a army veteran of the Vietnam war to holding just about every championship belt through professional wrestling and a hall-of-famer. Most of all he was a God-fearing man a wonderful husband to his wife of 13 years Julie, the best father and grandfather to us kids. He will be missed dearly by so many. We will keep everybody updated on arrangements as they’re made thanks again for the love and support.”

Brooks worked around the US, who held the NWA Pacific Northwest Tag Team Championship alongside Roddy Piper in 1978 and 1979 and as well as runs with the WCCW Television Championship and NWA Texas Heavyweight Championship. He was also a three-time NWA Texas Tag Team Champion, holding the title with Stan Hanson, Leroy Brown and Stan Stasiak in his various reigns.

As you can see below, AEW, Keith Lee, Bobby Fulton, Booker T and more paid tribute to Brooks. Brooks trained Lee out of his school in Texas.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Brooks.

AEW joins the wrestling world in mourning the death of “Killer” Tim Brooks. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/UNej0sSQBN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 30, 2020

Acutely aware of the pain today brings. He was my birth, my knowledge, my preparation. Home when I was homeless. Had I not seen him when I did…I never would again. Thank you Killer Tim Brooks for training me. I love you.#RIPKillerBrooks This next one is dedicated to you. pic.twitter.com/9zR32AmNLk — Hopeful Lee (@RealKeithLee) June 30, 2020

So sorry to hear of the passing of the legendary Killer Tim Brooks, a true icon of the sport of professional wrestling. I remember him wrestling for the Sheik's Big Time Wrestling. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and fans! pic.twitter.com/wR3KgI9HQg — Bobby Fulton (@TheBobbyFulton) June 30, 2020

I’ll never forget wrestling “Killer” Tim Brooks at the Unicorn Ballroom in Houston. One of my very first matches and I learned so much. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/SUr8MyKtha — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) July 1, 2020