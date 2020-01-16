wrestling / Columns

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: AEW vs. NXT (1.15.20) Reviews, News Roundup On AEW’s TV Deal, Scurll, ROH, & More

January 16, 2020 | Posted by Larry Csonka
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 83. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Steve Cook hit a quick news breakdown (AEW’s TV Deal, Scurll, NWA), review the latest between AEW & NXT, and then Larry reflects on his difficult 2019. The show is approximately 89–minutes long.

* Intro
* Quick News Breakdown (AEW’s TV Deal, Scurll, ROH/NJPW/NWA): 4:00
* AEW Dynamite (1.15.20) Review: 21:02
* NXT TV (1.15.20) Review: 47;45
* The Head to Head Comparison: 1:10:00
* Larry Reflects on His Difficult 2019 & Shares Some Thank Yous: 1:18:25

AEW, Marty Scurll, NXT, ROH, The 411 on Wrestling Podcast, Larry Csonka

