The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Dontaku is Jericho, ROH War of The Worlds Previews

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 17. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka. Today, the guys will looks back on the two Wrestling Dontaku events, the return of Chris Jericho to NJPW and how Dominion is shaping up. From there, full previews of the ROH War of the Worlds events in Buffalo, Toronto, and Grand Rapids. The show is approximately 88–minutes long.

* Intro

* NJPW Wrestling Dontaku Night One Review: 2:30

* NJPW Wrestling Dontaku Night Two Review & Jericho Return Discussion: 26:50

* ROH War of the Worlds Buffalo Preview: 59:50

* ROH War of the Worlds Toronto Preview: 108:40

* ROH War of the Worlds Grand Rapids Preview: 117:40

You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:

* iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play