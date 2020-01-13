The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II & Impact Hard to Kill Reviews

wrestling / Columns

January 13, 2020 | Posted by Larry Csonka
NXT UK Takeover Blackpool II

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 82. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka is joined by Backbodydrop.com’s Ian Hamilton to breakdown NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II. From there, Larry reviews Impact Hard to Kill 2020 and shares some thoughts on ROH & Marty Scurll. The show is approximately 105–minutes long.

* Intro
* NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II Review: 2:05
* Impact Hard to Kill Review: 1:13:33
* ROH & Marty Scurll Thoughts: 1:35:20

Impact Hard to Kill 2020, Marty Scurll, NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II, ROH, The 411 on Wrestling Podcast, Larry Csonka

