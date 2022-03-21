The Briscoes Win 2022 NWA Crockett Cup (Clip)

The Briscoes are the 2022 NWA Crockett Cup winners, emerging victorious in the tournament on Sunday’s show. Mark and Jay Briscoe Harry Smith and Doug Williams on Sunday’s night two of the NWA PPV to win the 2022 Cup. You can see a clip of their celebration below.

The Briscoes defeated The NOW in the first round of the tournament and Dirty Dango and JTG in round two, both on Saturday’s first night, to advance. They then defeated Matt Cardona and VSK in the semifinals on Sunday to head to the finals. Smith and Williams, the Commonwealth Connection, made it through the teams of The Ill Begotten, Gold Rushhh, and then La Rebelión to make the finals.

The last Crockett Cup winners were Villain Enterprises (Brody King and PCO), who won the 2019 Cup. 2020 and 2021 did not see iterations of the tournament due to the pandemic.