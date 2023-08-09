– Fightful Select has an injury update on The Bunny, aka Allie, after she suffered an orbital bone injury earlier this year. According to the report, The Bunny is expected to be close to returning to action after being on the injury shelf a number of months.

The Bunny suffered the injury during an title eliminator match against Jamie Hayter in a title eliminator match on AEW Dynamite. The Bunny has been off AEW TV since suffering the injury.

Per Fightful’s report, The Bunny has been in attendance at recent TV tapings, but she’s not yet been accompanying The Butcher and The Blade to the ring for their matchups. She has also reportedly been doing meet and greets for Smash Wrestling recently, where members of the promotion learned she is returning to the ring soon.