wrestling / News
Update On The Bunny Following Possible Injury on AEW Dynamite
February 10, 2023 | Posted by
On last Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, a match between The Bunny and Jamie Hayter ended earlier than planned due to a possible injury. Hayter tried a suplex on the Bunny but she landed on her head. They immediately went to the finish after that.
PWInsider reports that the belief backstage is that Bunny suffered a concussion or possibly a broken orbital bone. However, that has not been confirmed yet. She is set to have medical testing soon, if she hasn’t already, to determine a diagnosis.
More Trending Stories
- Dax Harwood Was Overjoyed When Shawn Michaels Joined NXT, Talks Working With Other Coaches
- Jim Ross On WWE Not Having Interest In Shane Douglas In 2000, Konnan Not Being a Great Fit
- Tyrus Reveals Who He Wants To Defend NWA World Title Against
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Working With Hulk Hogan In 1988, His Thoughts On Dusty Rhodes At the Time