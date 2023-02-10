Update On The Bunny Following Possible Injury on AEW Dynamite

On last Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, a match between The Bunny and Jamie Hayter ended earlier than planned due to a possible injury. Hayter tried a suplex on the Bunny but she landed on her head. They immediately went to the finish after that.

PWInsider reports that the belief backstage is that Bunny suffered a concussion or possibly a broken orbital bone. However, that has not been confirmed yet. She is set to have medical testing soon, if she hasn’t already, to determine a diagnosis.