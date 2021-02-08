The Bushwhackers Comment On Never Holding WWF Tag Titles

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, The Bushwhackers spoke about their booking in the WWF and never becoming WWF tag team champions. Here are highlights:

Butch on licking opponents: “All my life, I always did things off the cuff, without even thinking really. When we go ringside messing around, sometimes I would bend down, put my head back and people would be banging on the head. When you saw it on camera, it was a good reaction, but they were beating the s**t out of my head because they were getting carried away. That wasn’t too good for my head. So I thought there’s got to be an easier way. So I grabbed this guy one time as I was going around, and I thought, s**t, I’m going to try this. And I gave him a lick under the chin right over the forehead. Well, that got over like a million dollars. So from then on, that’s what we did, and of course, two septicemias later, and I nearly died in the waiting room on a hospital bed. I possibly wish I never did. Luke did it the right way. He would put his arm on the head over his hand, but you couldn’t really see him not licking him. I started to do that at the end as well. The licking now, well, obviously, we’ll have to stop now, but the beauty of this whole thing now is we could either be The Bushwhackers or The Sheepherders. We can be anything we want. We’ll be able to show our talents off a lot better without being restricted to either being a Bushwhacker or a Sheepherder.”

Luke on not becoming tag team champions: “Tully and Arn had the belts, and we were put with them. We set it, and we did a bit of an angle. Those days, on television, we had jobbers. We’re doing the battering ram on enhancement talent, and the guy’s giving up on you on the other side of the ring. He puts me in a headlock, and he’s running me. My head’s supposed to hit the gentleman’s stomach. The guy freaked out and turns, and my head hit his hip. I cracked a vertebrae on my neck, hairline head fractures. I was out for 10 weeks, and Butch had to run with Tully for ten weeks till they (the titles) changed. I killed our chance for the belts there.”

Butch on being over: “Nearly every town that we went in, once we were over, he (McMahon) would put our match on last because you always wanted to send the people home happy. The main event would be on before us, or two before us. Then we would be saved for the very last match. We would go on there with the music, and the people would go home so happy. So we did that for many years for WWE. We didn’t need a belt for that.”