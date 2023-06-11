wrestling / News
The Butcher Says The Bunny Is Recovering Well From Orbital Bone Injury
– During a recent appearance on Josh Nason’s Punch Out, AEW wrestler The Butcher of The Butcher and The Blade shared an injury update on The Bunny after she suffered a broken orbital bone. He stated the following on The Bunnny (via Fightful):
“[The Bunny] hurt her orbital. She broke her orbital. She’s doing really good. I’m sure she’s going to be back soon. That’s the thing is when something like that — I think she came from an injury, too. So she was injured for a bit, then had a couple of matches and got injured. That’s gotta crush your confidence. The good thing is, since she’s been gone, we’ve been kind of building this new little faction thing. So when she comes back, it’ll be awesome.”
The Bunny suffered the injury earlier this year during a match with Jamie Hayter on Dynamite.
More Trending Stories
- Hulk Hogan Explains How He Used to View the Wrestling Business as a ‘Shoot’
- Bianca Belair Responds to Charlotte Flair Receiving Title Shot Against Asuka
- Eric Bischoff Calls CM Punk The Biggest Financial Flop In Wrestling, An Overrated Star
- Jim Ross On Hulk Hogan Refusing to Lose WWE Title to Bret Hart, Hogan’s Backstage Needs