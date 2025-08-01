The CW Reportedly High on WWE NXT’s Ethan Page

– WWE NXT North American Champion Ethan Page is riding high right now. He defended his championship once again on this week’s show against TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella, and he also recently served as the Grand Marshal at the NASCAR Xfinity race in Dover, Delaware. According to a report by Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The CW is very high on Ethan Page at the moment.

The Observer notes that The CW “loves” the NXT Superstar, and they want to use him for more crossover promotional opportunities, noting he’s been doing a lot of media as of late and repping for WWE in NASCAR. The CW reportedly loves how well Ethan Page handles himself with his media obligations.

Additionally, The Observer Newsletter notes that both Page and on-air rival, Ricky Saints, are said to be on the radar for main roster call-ups for NXT. The report does not indicate when that might happen.

Ethan Page joined WWE, debuting on the NXT brand, in May 2024. Since his arrival, he’s become NXT Champion and North American Champion. He won the North American Championship from Ricky Saints on the May 27 edition of NXT TV.