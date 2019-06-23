The Deaners Talk About Why They Joined Impact Wrestling

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Cody and Jake Deaner spoke about how they ended up in Impact Wrestling, what they like about the show being on Pursuit and more. Here are highlights:

Cody Deaner on Impact appearing on Pursuit: “When I saw that Impact Wrestling was going to be working for Pursuit, absolutely [I was happy] as that’s right up my alley. It’s how I grew up – hunting and fishing. I grew up in a small, rural town, That’s the kinda stuff I like watching on TV as well. I love watching everyday folks doing everything things. The partnership with Pursuit has been nothing but awesome from my standpoint. What about you Jake?”

Jake on how they can advantage of Pursuit: “The same. I was thinking, ‘Man, if we sent them a couple of videos of our day-to-day lives of riding four-wheelers and stuff, then we might get a little TV deal going.”

Jake on what brought them to Impact: “What brought us here is that the roster is so stacked. You see that and the competitive people that we are, we wanted to get there and show that we can compete with the best.”

Jake on which teams they want to face: “The tag division is stacked and is so exciting. As soon as we came in, we started seeing all of the other teams coming in too like The North, Rascalz and Desi Hit Squad. I feel the Impact roster is the most stacked roster you can see, but the tag division is top notch. I wanna go as far as we can go and I want those tag straps.”

Cody on if they were created by Impact: “I wouldn’t say that we were necessarily created for Impact Wrestling by Impact Wrestling. It was Scott D’Amore who suggested that me and Jake have some matches together as a tag and it’s been over a year now. I know that the first time I stepped into the ring with Jake, wrestlers will tell you when they are in the ring with somebody, they have that instant chemistry…I felt that chemistry with being in sync.”

Cody on how close to his real personality his character is: “The Cody Deaner you see on TV is the Cody Deaner in real life, just cranked up to 11… What you did on the weekend was party, get into trouble, you hunted and you fished. That was what I grew up with and Jake, I know it was the same for you. That was our upbringing so it’s not hard to create characters and really a lot of it is real to life and cranked up to 11. It’s been amazing and I’m so happy with how things are going so far.”

Jake on LAX: “LAX is fantastic. It’s really cool to see them rise and see how much they have grown. From the indies you knew who they were, but once they got to Impact and started rising through the ranks, everybody wants them and they are a hot commodity now. Obviously we wanna go against them for the titles. Even if they lose them, we still wanna be able to challenge them to challenge ourselves.”

Cody on the differences between the two LAX incarnations: “I agree. My perspective is the same but also a little bit different. I was in Impact 10 years ago when there was the original LAX. I know when they revamped, I was honestly a little bit skeptical because the original LAX was so successful and so good. I thought it would be impossible for them to live in that shadow, but they have proven a lot of people wrong and broken out of that shadow. They’ve created their own legacy and that is cool. That’s encouraging as a wrestler to know that that’s possible. To take something, run with it and turn it into something even bigger and better, that gets me pumped and I can’t wait to get in the ring with those guys.”