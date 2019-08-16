The Fiend’s WWE Theme Is Very Popular On iTunes and Amazon Music Charts

Code Orange’s song “Let Me In”, the theme song for The Fiend, is currently very popular on the iTunes and Amazon and Music charts this week. The song is listed at #2 on the iTunes Soundtracks Songs chart and is #31 on the Top 200 songs chart, as of this writing. Meanwhile, it’s #15 on Amazon’s Best Sellers in Albums chart and #33 on the Best Sellers in Songs chart. The Youtube video currently has 526,775 views at this time.

WWE promoted the iTunes success of the track with a press release:

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt’s entrance theme dominates iTunes

Yowie wowie! “Let Me In,” the signature theme of The Fiend that debuted this past Sunday night at SummerSlam, is already spider-walking its way up the iTunes charts.

As of Thursday night, the haunting tune by Code Orange is at No. 26 on iTunes, and has surpassed such songs as “If I Can’t Have You” by Shawn Mendes, “Sober” by TOOL and “ME!” by Taylor Swift in the rankings. Something tells us that Bray Wyatt’s diabolical alter ego is just starting to overtake the world of music.

Do the “Muscle Man Dance” to The Fiend’s creepy entrance theme by downloading it at iTunes here, and listen to the song (if you dare) above.