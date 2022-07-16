The Godfather Defends JBL, Says He Was an ‘Old-School Wrestler’ and Not a Bully

– During a recent edition of The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather, aka Charles Wright, discussed the longtime perception and allegations of bullying by fellow WWE Hall of Famer JBL. Wright defended JBL, saying, “He, by no means, was no bully.” Charles Wright stated the following on JBL (via WrestlingInc.com):

“What he is, is an old-school wrestler that was taught by old-school wrestlers and he had that mentality. The modern day kids and people growing up were changing and they didn’t understand that, but he, by no means, was no bully. He just lived by locker room rules that were old-school rules. Those rules are gone now.”

John Bradshaw Layfield was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2021 inductees last year.