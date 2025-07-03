wrestling / News

The Golden Lovers Reunite On AEW Dynamite

July 2, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Kota Ibushi Kenny Omega 7-2-25 Image Credit: AEW

The Golden Lovers reunited on this week’s AEW Dynamite, with Kenny Omega coming to the aid of Kota Ibushi. Wednesday night’s show saw Kazuchika Okada defeat Ibushi in the main event. After the match, Lance Archer and Rocky Romero of the Don Callis Family attacked Ibushi and Omega came out to make the save.

Trent Beretta went to attack Omega from behind but got cut off by Ibushi, and the two took Baretta out before embracing.

