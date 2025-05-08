wrestling / News

The Good Brothers Returning to NJPW For Resurgence

May 8, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Resurgence Image Credit: NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that the Good Brothers, Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows, are returning to the company at Resurgence. The event happens tomorrow night. They will team with the Young Bucks against the War Dogs (Gabe Kidd, David Finlay, Clark Connors & Gedo).

