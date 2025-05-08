wrestling / News
The Good Brothers Returning to NJPW For Resurgence
May 8, 2025 | Posted by
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that the Good Brothers, Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows, are returning to the company at Resurgence. The event happens tomorrow night. They will team with the Young Bucks against the War Dogs (Gabe Kidd, David Finlay, Clark Connors & Gedo).
See you Friday @youngbucks #BulletlcubOGs
Day 1 of a total takeover begins on Friday May 9,2025 at #njresurgence @njpwglobal #wardogs pic.twitter.com/ooJ4LrNNeh
— The Machine Gun (@MachineGunKA) May 8, 2025
It's official- @youngbucks have recruited @MachineGunKA and @The_BigLG for #njresurgence FRIDAY!
LIVE on @njpwworld PPV
Last tix: https://t.co/eOLc5yUlRB pic.twitter.com/80ACoSKPAl
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 8, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Judge Approves Janel Grant’s Amended Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon, Holds Off On Discovery
- Josh Alexander Says TNA Never Made Him an Offer When He Became a Free Agent
- Updated Betting Odds For WWE Backlash: One Title Favored To Change Hands
- Matt Hardy Recalls Nearly Shoot Fighting Opponents In 1997 Indie Match