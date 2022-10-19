The Good Brothers Say They Will Be At WWE Event, Not NJPW, On November 5

In a post on Instagram, the Good Brothers confirmed that they will be in Saudi Arabia on November 5 for WWE Crown Jewel. This means that they will not be in Japan for NJPW’s Battle Autumn event. It was previously announced that Anderson would defend the NEVER Openweight title against Hikuleo, but that doesn’t seem to be the case now.

The video was in character and in it, they say that New Japan made the match without sending an email to Luke Gallows, who handles their bookings.

In the comments, Rocky Romero demanded they return the belt.