The Good Hands vs. Decay Announced for Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

May 6, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling - The Good Hands vs. DECAY Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling has confirmed a new matchup for next week’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The team of The Good Hands (Jason Hotch and John Skyler) will now face Decay (Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus).

The new episode of Impact will air on Thursday, May 11 at 8:00 pm EST on AXS TV. Here’s the current lineup:

Impact World Championship Match: Steve Maclin vs. Rhino
IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: The Coven vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Jordynne Grace
* Nick Aldis vs. Sheldon Jean
* Killer Kelly vs. Masha Slamovich
* The Good Hands (Jason Hotch & John Skyler) vs. Decay (Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus)

