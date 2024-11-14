The Hardys Recall the Hardest They’ve Been Hit In the Ring

The Hardys recently reflected on the hardest that they’ve ever been hit in the ring. Matt and Jeff spoke with Fightful and were asked about the hardest they’ve been hit; you can see highlights below:

Matt on the hardest he’s ever been hit in the ring: “I know right off the top of my mind because. It was a house show with Bob Holly and it was right after I turned into Matt Hardy Version One, the Sensei of Matitude. We had this spot where I swung at him and he ducked and he lifted me up and put me up on the top turnbuckle and he was going to come up like he was going to back suplex me. I think I fight off and I go for a moonsault and I’ll never forget he put me up there and he hit me so hard across the back that like I didn’t have any feeling in my legs. Like it just it like rocked my spine and went all the way down and cracked me and he did that and I was able to elbow him back down and I had to get down because I couldn’t do the moonsault at that point. Literally for 30 seconds, I couldn’t feel my legs. That’s how hard he hit me and he just struck me in the spine. That’s the hardest I’ve ever been hit.”

Jeff on the hardest he’s been hit: “Yeah, back in, it was probably around 1995 maybe. We used to do these shows in Sylva, North Carolina. Naturally back then, we used to hit each other in the heads all the time. I just took a chair shot that night. I didn’t get knocked out, but it was like, I thought, that I was about to just fade away because, oh my God, it was so hard. This dude hit me and that’s the first one that pops in mind.”