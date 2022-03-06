The Influence Hand The IInspiration Their First Loss At Impact Wrestling Sacrifice (Pics, Video)

Impact Wrestling has new Knockouts World Tag Team Champions after tonight’s Sacrifice event, with The Influence defeating The IInspiration. Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne defeated Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee after Dashwood hit Lee with one of the title belts to win.

This is the first reign for The Influence and the first tag loss for The IInspiration. The latter team debuted at Bound for Glory and won the titles on the same night, holding them for 134 days.

You can follow along with our live coverage here.