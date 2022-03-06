wrestling / News
The Influence Hand The IInspiration Their First Loss At Impact Wrestling Sacrifice (Pics, Video)
Impact Wrestling has new Knockouts World Tag Team Champions after tonight’s Sacrifice event, with The Influence defeating The IInspiration. Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne defeated Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee after Dashwood hit Lee with one of the title belts to win.
This is the first reign for The Influence and the first tag loss for The IInspiration. The latter team debuted at Bound for Glory and won the titles on the same night, holding them for 134 days.
You can follow along with our live coverage here.
The IInspiration has arrived at Sacrifice!@CassieLee @JessicaMcKay #IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/ZTYi1u3YQA
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 6, 2022
Always IInspiring.✨
Always slaying,🔥@CassieLee @JessicaMcKay #ImpactWrestling #SACRIFICE pic.twitter.com/aay1kTYrYt
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) March 6, 2022
The Influence with a huge burn! @MadisonRayne @TenilleDashwood #IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/7pWbLbGxlT
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 6, 2022
🗣 IINSPIRATION!@JessicaMcKay @CassieLee #ImpactWrestling #SACRIFICE pic.twitter.com/osEnpSGOQC
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) March 6, 2022
.@MadisonRayne and @TenilleDashwood are vicious.#ImpactWrestling #SACRIFICE pic.twitter.com/ONBHOfxvd6
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) March 6, 2022
Here comes @CassieLee!#ImpactWrestling #SACRIFICE pic.twitter.com/oVg1P8cf52
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) March 6, 2022
.@TenilleDashwood with the Spotlight kick!#ImpactWrestling #SACRIFICE pic.twitter.com/9EWik6HodW
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) March 6, 2022
OH NO!!!! 😧#ImpactWrestling #SACRIFICE pic.twitter.com/DV7tAi4P5T
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) March 6, 2022
.@TenilleDashwood and @MadisonRayne are the NEW IMPACT Knockouts tag team champions!#ImpactWrestling #SACRIFICE pic.twitter.com/0GYvigCWdA
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) March 6, 2022
NEW Knockouts World Tag Champions! @MadisonRayne @TenilleDashwood #IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/3CRqVoIKsU
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 6, 2022