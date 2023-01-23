The Miz Praises Stephanie McMahon For Her Work With WWE’s Charitable Efforts, More

Stephanie McMahon resigned from WWE earlier this month, and The Miz recently weighed in on the former co-CEO’s legacy. Miz was asked by TMZ about what Stephanie’s legacy will be now that she’s left the company, and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On Stephanie’s legacy: “Oh, man, Stephanie McMahon’s legacy? I mean, for me like she’s always been one of the people that you can go to to talk to. I remember when she was head of creative when I first got to WWE, I ran by an idea by her it was called the Dirt Sheet. It was before YouTube was really a cool thing… it was a show that me and my tag team partner [John Morrison] really wanted to do, and we couldn’t get it going. And so we went to Stephanie, I pitched her the idea, and she said, ‘We’re gonna do it’ and literally gave us the the freedom to do it. And it created one of the the the models of what WWE’s YouTube channel is today. And so it started the whole YouTube channel. So yeah that one thing turned it into one of the biggest YouTube channels.”

On Stephanie’s work on the company’s charitable outreach: “Her philanthropy, like she started Connor’s Cure, which is for pediatric cancer research. She started it, and then I fell in love with the the cause.. a lot of money has been raised for pediatric cancer through Connor’s Cure with the V Foundation. So she’s done a lot for the company, and she’s just a really good person as well.”

