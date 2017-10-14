WWE News: The Miz Says He Elevates Careers In WWE, The Rock Hypes WWE 2K18 Soundtrack, Free Match From Last Year’s TLC

– The Miz cut a promo on The Shield for their match at WWE TLC next Sunday, claiming he’s elevated the careers of Curtis Axel, Cesaro, Sheamus and Braun Strowman.

– WWE posted a new video on social media featuring The Rock hyping up the soundtrack to WWE 2K18. The Rock was the executive producer for the soundtrack and personally curated the songs.

– WWE posted a new video on social media featuring The Rock hyping up the soundtrack to WWE 2K18. The Rock was the executive producer for the soundtrack and personally curated the songs.

– Finally, WWE has also released a full match from last year’s TLC: Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch for the Smackdown Women’s title in a Tables match.