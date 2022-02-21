wrestling / News

The Miz Teases A Surprise For Tonight’s WWE RAW

February 21, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Miz WWE Smackdown 120619 Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, The Miz teased a surprise for tonight’s episode of RAW, suggesting that fans will be shocked.

In addition to a photo of himself looking surprised, he wrote: “Your reaction after you see who I’m bringing to #WWERaw tonight…

This comes after his loss to Rey Mysterio at Elimination Chamber, for which he blamed Dominik. He said that he will be getting himself a tag team partner to go against the Mysterios. If you are curious who is rumored for the spot, you can find the potential spoiler here.

