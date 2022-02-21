wrestling / News
The Miz Teases A Surprise For Tonight’s WWE RAW
February 21, 2022
In a post on Twitter, The Miz teased a surprise for tonight’s episode of RAW, suggesting that fans will be shocked.
In addition to a photo of himself looking surprised, he wrote: “Your reaction after you see who I’m bringing to #WWERaw tonight…”
This comes after his loss to Rey Mysterio at Elimination Chamber, for which he blamed Dominik. He said that he will be getting himself a tag team partner to go against the Mysterios. If you are curious who is rumored for the spot, you can find the potential spoiler here.
Your reaction after you see who I’m bringing to #WWERaw tonight… pic.twitter.com/MFPJISSVTv
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) February 21, 2022
