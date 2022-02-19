wrestling / News
Backstage Update on New WWE WrestleMania 38 Match (POSSIBLE SPOILER)
– During today’s WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff show, Rey Mysterio defeated The Miz in a singles match. After the match, an outraged Miz took part in a backstage interview, and he proclaimed that he’s going to find a tag team partner to even the odds against Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38. PWInsider has an update on The Miz’s likely tag team partner.
According to the report, the word going around backstage at Elimination Chamber is that WWE is planning for Logan Paul to serve as The Miz’s tag team partner at WrestleMania in April. Paul has made appearances for WWE in the past, including last year’s Wrestlemania.
WWE WrestleMania 38 is scheduled for April 2-3 in Arlington, Texas. You can view a clip of The Miz’s backstage promo below.
