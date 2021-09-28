The Miz Explains Why He Didn’t Want To Be Off WWE Television During Recovery From MCL Tear

The Miz is currently enjoying his time on Dancing With The Stars, but in a recent interview on Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, he discussed the challenges of his MCL tear earlier this year and the reason why he didn’t want to be off of WWE television.

When discussing the injury, Miz noted that although it was a significant injury, he embraced the challenge of finding a way to make the best of it while still being a regular part of WWE Raw (via Fightful):

“My first major injury was about twelve weeks ago when I tore my MCL. I didn’t have surgery. It was partially torn, but I had to sit out. It was the first time I had to actually take time off, but I didn’t. The doctor was like, ‘you can still be on the program, you can’t do much, you can have crutches or a wheelchair.’ I was like, ‘I will take a wheelchair and John [Morrison], my tag team partner will roll me around in it. I don’t wan’t to have to do anything. Honestly, it created for great content. The way I work with WWE is, whenever an obstacle happens where something is challenging, like tearing an MCL, which was not planned and I didn’t know it was going to happen, I have to make the best of it because I love to work and I love what I do. I said, ‘Okay, I want to be there every week and make something entertaining and captivating for the audience.’ I got in a wheelchair and everyone thought I was faking the injury because I stood up one day out on nowhere and everyone was like, ‘Oh, he was faking it the whole time.’ No, it was real, I just made you believe it.”

Prior to his journey onto Dancing With The Stars, Miz turned on his partner John Morrison to seemingly set up a feud with the two upon his return to WWE.