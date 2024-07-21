The Patriarchy Win Trios Titles On Tonight’s AEW Collision

New AEW World Trios champions were crowned on this week’s episode of Collision, as the Patriarchy picked up the belts. Christian Cage, Killswitch and Nick Wayne defeated the Bang Bang Gang’s Juice Robinson and the Gunns.

This is the first trios title reign for the Patriarchy, and the first AEW title reign of any kind for Nick Wayne. The belts were vacated last week due to an injury to former champion Jay White.

After the match, the lights flickered briefly, but no one came out.