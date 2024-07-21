wrestling / News
The Patriarchy Win Trios Titles On Tonight’s AEW Collision
New AEW World Trios champions were crowned on this week’s episode of Collision, as the Patriarchy picked up the belts. Christian Cage, Killswitch and Nick Wayne defeated the Bang Bang Gang’s Juice Robinson and the Gunns.
This is the first trios title reign for the Patriarchy, and the first AEW title reign of any kind for Nick Wayne. The belts were vacated last week due to an injury to former champion Jay White.
After the match, the lights flickered briefly, but no one came out.
“The Patriarchy” is here to fulfill the prophecy and become the NEW #AEW World Trios Champions!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@Christian4Peeps | @TheNickWayne | @luchasaurus | @MotherAEW pic.twitter.com/CIQvQSHmHQ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2024
Can the #BangBangGang reclaim the #AEW World Trios Championships by taking down “The Patriarchy” in our MAIN EVENT?
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!#JuiceRobinson | @theaustingunn | @coltengunn pic.twitter.com/HZeri1Pcjy
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2024
Juice Robinson is trying ANYTHING to get Killswitch off of his feet!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!#JuiceRobinson | @luchasaurus | @Christian4Peeps pic.twitter.com/98pufSRiSP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2024
Colten Gunn gets the tag!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@coltengunn | @TheNickWayne | @luchasaurus pic.twitter.com/AIf4jQ4MAr
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2024
It's an absolute brawl for the #AEW World Trios Championships!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!#JuiceRobinson | @Christian4Peeps | @TheNickWayne | @luchasaurus | @theaustingunn | @coltengunn pic.twitter.com/HIwMbLjPGa
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2024
We're staying with this #AEW World Trios Championship Match until we have NEW Champions!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!#JuiceRobinson | @Christian4Peeps | @TheNickWayne | @luchasaurus pic.twitter.com/NS0fsjy2Rk
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2024
#ANDNEW #AEW World Trio's Champions @Christian4Peeps, @luchasaurus & @thenickwayne The Patriarchy! pic.twitter.com/MBNBWtLwAe
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2024
