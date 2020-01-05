The Revival Want to Fight the New IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions

– The Revival are looking for a fight, and they’d take one with the brand new IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions if they could. As noting in Larry Csonka’s review, David Finlay and Juice Robinson beat Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa to win the titles at night one of Wrestle Kingdom 14. David’s father Fit Finlay posted to Twitter to celebrate, bringing a response (and then back and forth) with Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder:

NEW IWGP Heavyweight tag team Champions [email protected] and Juice Robinson. Congratulations boys🍾 🎉 — Fit Finlay (@ringfox1) January 4, 2020

We’ll fight them. — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) January 5, 2020

I’ve always been honest with you guys. You’re my second favorite tag team!!!! https://t.co/Lqjp6rY5qN — Fit Finlay (@ringfox1) January 5, 2020