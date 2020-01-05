wrestling / News
The Revival Want to Fight the New IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions
– The Revival are looking for a fight, and they’d take one with the brand new IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions if they could. As noting in Larry Csonka’s review, David Finlay and Juice Robinson beat Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa to win the titles at night one of Wrestle Kingdom 14. David’s father Fit Finlay posted to Twitter to celebrate, bringing a response (and then back and forth) with Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder:
NEW IWGP Heavyweight tag team Champions [email protected] and Juice Robinson. Congratulations boys🍾 🎉
— Fit Finlay (@ringfox1) January 4, 2020
We’ll fight them.
— Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) January 5, 2020
I’ve always been honest with you guys. You’re my second favorite tag team!!!! https://t.co/Lqjp6rY5qN
— Fit Finlay (@ringfox1) January 5, 2020
Winner becomes your REAL son!! https://t.co/7vOIoKT846
— Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) January 5, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho on How He Came Up With His Painmaker Character, Why He Doesn’t Like Recycling Past Material
- The New Day on How Cathartic Their First Heel Turn Was, Getting Over as Heels Through Kids
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Mick Foley Retiring in 2000, Foley Intending It To Be His Only Retirement
- Michael Cole Recalls CM Punk Knocking His Tooth Out Before His WrestleMania Match, Vince McMahon’s Reaction