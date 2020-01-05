wrestling / News

The Revival Want to Fight the New IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions

January 4, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Revival Clash of Champions

– The Revival are looking for a fight, and they’d take one with the brand new IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions if they could. As noting in Larry Csonka’s review, David Finlay and Juice Robinson beat Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa to win the titles at night one of Wrestle Kingdom 14. David’s father Fit Finlay posted to Twitter to celebrate, bringing a response (and then back and forth) with Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder:

