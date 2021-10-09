The Rock and Tech N9ne Discuss Their New Rap Song

In an interview with Variety, The Rock and Tech N9ne spoke about their collaboration on the new rap song ‘Face Off’, which also features Joey Cool and King Iso. Here are highlights:

Rock on finally rapping in a song: “A lot of my friends who are hip hop artists — like big names — I’ve been asked a few times. But it just has to feel right. When Tech texted me, I knew I would make this work. We’re aligned, just in terms of our work ethic and desire. When Tech and I first met years ago on the set of ‘Ballers,’ we were talking about this idea about being the hardest worker in the room. He said something that I really appreciated: basically, ‘There could never be enough food in this room or on this set that could make me full because I always want to be hungry.’ I just love that.”

Rock on if he’d do more rap: “If the song is right and if the collaboration feels real and authentic, I would love that. I would love to do a repeat with Tech N9ne and Strange Music. If I had the opportunity to collaborate with another artist out there — hip hop artists, blues artists, outlaw country artists — then let’s talk and let’s figure it out. If I could rap about the right words that feel real and authentic to me, then I’ll be happy to break out that Teremana, take a few big swigs and jump back into the studio. The things that get my attention these days and get me out of bed have to be the things that I absolutely love and am absolutely passionate about. These days, the money is not the most important thing. The fame, no. That’s not the important thing. Honestly, it just comes down to passion, having fun — and are people going to enjoy it? That’s it. That’s the bottom line.”

Tech N9ne on why he chose the Rock: “This is an energy song. This is going to get people pumped up to lift weights, pumped up for fights, pumped up for the game. Period. And what better person? Not Conor McGregor. I don’t know him. I know The Rock.”

Tech N9ne on how it was working with him: “I said, ‘I just want you to talk some real motivational stuff at end’. We got on the phone and structured it. He’s so talented, man. To be able to get on a song with master MCs and be a master MC himself? Dwayne did his thing. He said he wanted to go fast like us. After what he did on ‘Moana,’ I could see he had the rhythm.”