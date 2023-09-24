The Rock Responds to Navy Veteran, Promises To Send Him His Real Autograph

The Rock took to social media and promised to send a US Navy Member his real autograph after the guy told a story about getting a fake one. Steven Wright posted to Twitter on Saturday and told the story of how after he lost his leg and was in the hospital in 1999, his shipmates got ahold of The Rock’s matches to keep him going and he got an autograph of the Great One that turned out to be a fake. PWInsider reports that Wright was previously on the WWE-themed episode of Undercover Boss where he wanted to be a photographer for WWE and, while he didn’t get a full-time job there, has gone on to work as a wrestling photographer.

Wright wrote:

“Man yall don’t know how @TheRock kept me going when I was I the hospital injured when I lost my leg when I was in the @USNavy . You see it was August 22,1999 my 21st birthday.. I got injured and lost my right leg.. many people know this, but what many don’t know that my shipmates got so many matches of The Rock to keep me going and someone from @wwe sent me and autograph book of the rock. That got me though my stay. Also,the book said we’ll meet one day.. That autograph was fake LOL but we did meet at WM19 but guest what.. I LOST THE PHOTO!! lol I did get my REAL AUTOGRAPH but I believe one day I hope to get my photo.. Anyway , thank you @TheRock for everything!!”

Rock retweeted the post and wrote in response:

“Thank you for this story! I’m very sorry to hear about what happened. I will send you my REAL autograph cos that ain’t my writing though I appreciate the genuine effort made by whoever got that for you. I’ll send you some other gifts as well! I’ll be in touch this week and most importantly, thank you for your service brother”