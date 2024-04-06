The Rock Reveals His Name For Current Era Of WWE

The Rock has his own, very colorful name for the current era of WWE. The Great One was asked about his Final Boss character in a new interview with ESPN, and he talked about how character is about breaking out of people’s expectations. He then went on to say that he doesn’t view this as the return of the Attitude Era.

“A lot of people have called this, ‘Oh, the Attitude Era is back,'” Rock said (per Fightful). “What I have called this era, excuse my language, the Fuck That Era. That’s what this means and that’s what the Final Boss means. You expect me to do one thing, you think it’s got to be like this, well fuck that, I’m not doing it like that. The Final Boss isn’t doing it like that.”

He continued, “What’s also interesting is, what we have found is, the reason why people have gravitated towards Rock 10.0, Final Boss is, I’m able to say things that people want to say, that they can’t say. Let the Final Boss say it.”

Rock will team with Roman Reigns against Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes on night one of WrestleMania 40.