The Sandman Says He Doesn’t Have a WWE Legends Deal
January 5, 2025 | Posted by
The Sandman has clarified that he doesn’t have a WWE Legends deal. The ECW Original was recently asked about whether he has a Legends Deal with the company during a K&S WrestleFest virtual signing and shot down the notion.
“I don’t have a Legends Deal,” Sandman said (per Fightful). “No, I didn’t…you didn’t want one, but I never heard somebody say anything good about that Legends Deal. But they didn’t even ask me. I don’t care anyway,” The Sandman said.
Sandman stays active on the independent scene, most recently competing at MCW Autumn Armageddon in November.
