– During a recent virtual signing with K & S WrestleFest, former WWE and ECW star The Sandman recalled the infamous ECW Zombie that appeared on the first episode of WWE’s weekly ECW TV show on the SyFy Channel. The Sandman revealed he thought the idea was a rib before it made it onto TV. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“I thought it was a rib. I thought they were ribbing me, because it was the first night that we were going on Sci-Fi, and it’s a big building. I just come around one of the corners or something and they got they got a zombie there and they had an alien, like a little dude with a green suit on and big eyes. I’m like, ‘What a disgrace. This is what I’ve turned my career into.’ I’m like, well, at least I’m not gonna get hurt today you know? Vince saw me as [best used in segments.] He never saw me as a match guy, it’s the best way to use me, too. Yeah, it’s downhill after that.”

The segment saw a “Zombie” come out to the ring before getting brutally attacked by The Sandman (see below).