The Street Profits’ Montez Ford Issues Warning to Travis Scott

– During a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, WWE Tag Team Champion Montez Ford of The Street Profits had a message for hip-hop star, Travis Scott. Scott recently interfered during the main event of WrestleMania 41, costing Cody Rhodes the WWE Undisputed Championship against John Cena. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Montez Ford on Travis Scott: “Hey, look. Travis showed up on the turf and made sure people knew exactly who he is and he did it against the Quarterback of our division. You know what, I applaud him man. Seriously, he’s changed the culture from the sneaker culture to the rap culture and now he’s changing the culture when it comes to wrestling, blending all the crowds and audiences. Hey, salute Travis. Seriously, we see you.”

On why Scott shouldn’t come near The Street Profits: “But just know, if you come this way, it may not go your day. Don’t come this way unless you’re going to support or be that. If you try to go the other way, we will truly show you exactly what a FEIN is.”

The Street Profits recently defended their WWE Tag Team Championships in a TLC match following WrestleMania 41. They defended their titles against #DIY and The Motor City Machine Guns on the April 25 edition of Friday Night SmackDown.