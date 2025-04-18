The Undertaker Talks About Adjusting to Life After WWE Retirement

In an interview with The Daily Mail, The Undertaker spoke about life after his retirement from WWE and how it has been an adjustment for him. Undertaker officially retired at Survivor Series 2020, following his last match at that year’s Wrestlemania. Here are highlights:

On Wrestlemania happening in London: “I don’t know how long they’re going to not be able to guys the big one. I think you guys have more than earned it, and obviously you have the facilities and the capacity to do it. I’m just putting it out there. I don’t know anything, but I’m just saying, you guys should definitely be in line, that WrestleMania has to come to the United Kingdom.”

On life after retirement: “It’s been a process that I had to figure out. And it’s funny because at the end of my career, I was only doing a handful of events anyway, but there was never that ‘it’s over’ kind of feel to it. It was just like, I’m gonna do these, that’ll be it, and I finally realised that the tank was, pretty much on empty and I needed to walk away. It was like, I knew that was what I needed to do, but it was not what I wanted to do, I wanted to do this forever so there became a void and it took a while for me to fill that void with something outside of the ring. So I started doing the one dead man show and a few signings here and there and doing some different things, started a podcast, and it’s strange. A lot of days, I’m very content with where I’m at and love being able to spend time with my family, and then there’s that other part of me that I think will be there forever that’s saying it’s time to go, right? And it really happens when I’m in arenas and stadiums. It’s just that that that thing in me that says it’s time to start getting ready, yeah, those big shows. But I think I’ve transitioned well and I’m going to probably do more things, maybe production wise behind the camera, so we’ll see how that goes.”

On Tommy Dreamer drinking his tobacco spit: “It’s disgusting, especially when I’m trying to tell him dude, we can go to props and they can make something that’s actually edible. He goes, ‘No, no, I’ve got to do this for the reactions’ and, well, I appreciate your professionalism, but I just want you to know I would not go to the same lengths that you’re going to go to for this little reaction here [laughs]. But Tommy was always willing to do whatever and that was nasty. I’ve seen some buckets of slop dumped on some people that were pretty nasty from the goblins too, but drinking another man’s tobacco spit is pretty gross.”