The Undertaker Reportedly at WWE Performance Center Today, Offering Feedback to NXT Roster

– PWInsider reports that The Undertaker is at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida today. It’s unknown if this means The Undertaker could be prepping for an appearance at the Royal Rumble later this month. However, it is nearing WrestleMania season.

Additionally, PWInsider also reports that The Undertaker has not yet been inside the ring today. He is said to have reviewed last night’s edition of NXT TV with the roster, offering advice and feedback to the roster.

Next weekend’s Royal Rumble 2020 is being held in The Undertaker’s hometown of Houston, Texas. The Undertaker did not work a match at last year’s WrestleMania 35. Royal Rumble 2020 is set for Sunday, Jan. 26 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The event will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.