On the latest episode of Six Feet Under, The Undertaker talked about wrestlers breaking kayfabe on social media and more. You can check out some highlights below:

The Undertaker on Ric Flair: “It’s not a gimmick. No, he is — that is him. He has turned into the gimmick. And he’s still living it, and that’s the way [he is].”

On wrestlers breaking kayfabe on social media: “There is a huge disconnect for me. Even being in the business, there’s so much — and I try to tell guys this all the time. Like, ‘You’re trying to be this character, you’re trying to be this individual. And then you go and go on social media, and you’re bouncing around acting like an idiot.’ I was just like, ‘How is anybody supposed to take you seriously? This is what pays the bill. This is what you are. This is what you are trying to be. And you’re not there yet.’”

