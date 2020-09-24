The Undertaker On Vince McMahon Not Liking Ending Of Last Ride Docuseries, No One Believing That He’s Actually Retired

In a recent interview on the My Mom’s Basement podcast, The Undertaker discussed Vince McMahon not liking the ending to The Last Ride docuseries, people not believing that he’s actually retired, and much more. You can view his comments below.

The Undertaker on the decision to do the docuseries and Vince McMahon not liking the ending to it: “I have a whole group people like ‘Well you can go out and do this and people will go crazy and they’re gonna love it.’ While on the inside I’m thinking I don’t move the way I used to move, and I can’t do things the way I used to do. It’s a watered-down version. But I also love this business so much and I’ve loved performing for 30 years, it was almost like I needed someone to put the bullet in there and stop it. And once we started rolling with this, that was kind of in the back of my mind where I can get to a point where this will solidify it to where I won’t have a choice. And originally that’s where I was at until I had to send the last 15 minutes of the last episode to the Chairman. And needless to say, he did not like the ending at all. That’s where we put the line back in there ‘Never say never.’ I’m coming to grips with it and obviously as we get closer to March and April this year, I’ll have that internal feeling like I should be getting ready for something.”

On people not believing that he’s actually retired as an in-ring performer: “I think it’s all pretty much said and done. No one believes me. My wife doesn’t believe me. She rolls her eyes at me at least twice a week on something. I’ve got another buddy – I was actually in a golf tournament with him – and they were putting food out and stuff like that. And I was like ‘Nah I don’t want that or that’ and all of a sudden he looks over at me and goes ‘Getting close to April, huh?’ I tried to be as definitive in that last episode. It was much more definitive until the big man saw it and he kind of put in the little question mark. I don’t foresee it happening but never say never.”

