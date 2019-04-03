The Usos Have Agreed To A New Deal With WWE

PWInsider reports that Jimmy and Jey Uso have come to terms with WWE on a new deal, which they signed several weeks ago. Their contracts were set to expire at the end of the month. There had been rumors that the current Smackdown tag team champions would be on their way out, but it seems that WWE has managed to lock down the team for the foreseeable future. The Usos will defend their titles at Wrestlemania against The Bar, Rusev & Shinsuke Nakamura and Aleister Black & Ricochet.