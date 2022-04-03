wrestling / News
The Usos Smackdown Tag Team Titles At Wrestlemania, Rick Boogs Suffers Possible Injury (Pics, Video)
The Smackdown tag team title match kicked off night one of Wrestlemania as the Usos retained their titles against Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura. They hit the 1D on Nakamura to win. Rick Boogs appeared to have suffered a knee injury in the match. He tried to lift both Usos on his back and his knee went out. He never re-entered the match and they immediately went to the finish after. It remains to be seen if it was legitimate or part of an angle, but he was being checked by medical staff after the bell rang.
The Usos continue their reign of 254 days after winning the belts from Rey and Dominik Mysterio at Money in the Bank. You can follow along with our live coverage of Wrestlemania here.
Fan footage shows that Boogs was carried to the back after the match was over.
