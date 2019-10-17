wrestling / News
The Velveteen Dream Reportedly Legitimately Hurt
October 17, 2019 | Posted by
During last night’s episode of NXT, the Undisputed Era revealed that they had attacked the Velveteen Dream backstage, which meant that he would be unable to face Roderick Strong for the NXT North American championship next week. According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio, Velveteen Dream is legitimately hurt and that’s why he was pulled from the match. He said that he has “some sort of injury”, but didn’t elaborate. It’s unknown how long Dream will be out of action.
More Trending Stories
- Renee Young Lashes Out At Troll on WWE Backstage: ‘I Got All That Fox Money’
- CM Punk Jokes About His Own Firing In Response To Eric Bischoff’s WWE Exit
- Jimmy Jacobs on Feeling Frustrated in WWE, Vince McMahon Changing Raw Scripts, Sneezing In Front of Vince
- Bruce Prichard on Telling Taz to Tone Down His Stiff In-Ring Style, Denies That WWE Doesn’t Like Using Stars Who Got Over Elsewhere