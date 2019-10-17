The Velveteen Dream Reportedly Legitimately Hurt

During last night’s episode of NXT, the Undisputed Era revealed that they had attacked the Velveteen Dream backstage, which meant that he would be unable to face Roderick Strong for the NXT North American championship next week. According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio, Velveteen Dream is legitimately hurt and that’s why he was pulled from the match. He said that he has “some sort of injury”, but didn’t elaborate. It’s unknown how long Dream will be out of action.