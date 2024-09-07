The Von Erichs Recall Their Unique Match With The Briscoes

– During a recent appearance on AEW Unrestricted, The Von Erichs, Ross and Marshall Von Erich, discussed their match with The Briscoes (Jay and Mark Briscoe) at the Ric Flair’s Last Match card in July 2022. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Ross Von Erich on facing The Briscoes: “That was probably the unique experience ever, [the most] unique match we’ve ever had.”

Marshall Von Erich on how they are similar to The Briscoes: “My brother and I, we’re pretty weird people. We’re not super social. We always…we find a building…Dustin too, he’s like ‘Where the hell did you guys go? You guys disappeared.’ But we’ll walk around, go on the roof…get our heads together, talk or whatever. And we never met anybody else like that till we met the Briscoes at the Ric Flair show.”

Marshall Von Erich on how flight delays almost prevented them from making the show: “We had gotten there maybe 15 minutes before our match, or our match got pushed to I think till semi-main event…when we got there, we didn’t have time to really talk about anything. So it was a lot of improv…we went out there, we had the match. Right after the match, we just fell in love with those guys man. They’re like the real brothers, they’re so similar. There’s so many similarities, and they gave us great advice.”

The Briscoes defeated The Von Erichs during their tag team bout. Jay Briscoe tragically passed away in January 2023 in a car accident.