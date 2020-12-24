The Voros Twins Reveal Feedback WWE Gave Them From Their Previous Tryout

– Fightful Select recently spoke to wrestlers the Voros Twins (Chris and Patrick Vörös), who discussed getting tryouts with WWE and ROH. They said it’s been difficult getting tryout opportunities since they are usually based out of Canada or the West Coast. However, WWE apparently did give them feedback from their tryout that they took to heart.

They added that they received positive feedback from WWE on their tryout, and they were advised to focus on improving their social media presence, which they reportedly believe they’ve done. For example, they went viral with “Da Vinki” on TikTok after getting advice from Colt Cabana, who informed them about TikTok, and they like to take an approach of “quantity over quality.” Also, they started reviewing cereal for their social channels after they were inspired by Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose reviewing donuts on YouTube for DaMandyz Donuts.

Additionally, The Voros Twins stated Luther was incredibly instrumental in their careers and helped them gain acceptance in their local wrestling scene.