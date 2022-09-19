The Young Bucks Change Twitter Bio To ‘Suspended AF’

The Young Bucks have a new Twitter bio, and it references their current reported suspensions. As you surely know, the Bucks were reportedly suspended due to the backstage altercation following AEW All Out along with Kenny Omega, Michael Nakazawa, Pat Buck, Christopher Daniels and Brandon Cutler, with Ace Steel and CM Punk’s statuses uncertain. The Bucks and Omega are still suspended while Nakazawa, Buck, Daniels and Cutler no longer are, and Nick & Matt Jackson changed their bios on Twitter to list their location as “Suspended, AF” as noted by Fightful’s Robert DeFelice.

The most recent report noted that there is currently no timetable on when The Elite may have their suspensions lifted. They were also stripped of the AEW Trios Championships that they won at All Out.