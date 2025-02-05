– During a recent interview with Undisputed’s Justin Barrasso, reigning IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks discussed when their homecoming to NJPW, their eventual AEW TV returns, and more. Below are some highlights

Matt Jackson on leaving NJPW for AEW in 2019: “Leaving NJPW in 2019 was definitely bittersweet. We were so appreciative of what they did for us, providing us a place to make money and a platform to express ourselves for so many years. But we knew it was time for something new, and we were excited for this brand-new project called AEW. Personally, I was a bit hurt at the time because I had seen some of the other guys who were leaving get a moment to say a proper goodbye to the fans. We didn’t get that, and I was a little bummed, so it caused me to have some feelings for a couple of years.”

Matt Jackson on how NJPW might’ve viewed AEW as a possible threat: “In retrospect, I look back and think they might’ve looked at our new project as a possible threat. And from a business standpoint, there was some hesitancy for them to jump right in with us like we hoped. Looking back now, I can’t blame them. We were this new, unproven thing, making a bunch of promises and it probably spooked them. Now, all these years later, I’ve learned never to take anything in this business personally again.”

Nick Jackson on The Young Bucks being able to return to New Japan: “I honestly didn’t think it would ever happen again. I also knew my family was smiling ear to ear. It was just a great moment for us. Our run in NJPW, as well as Ring of Honor, made us into the wrestlers we are, so going back for the first time felt like home. Felt great to be honest, a full circle moment for us. I’m grateful we got to go back and perform at the Dome quite possibly for the last time. Who knows? But it felt great.”

Matt Jackson on when they will return to AEW TV with the IWGP Titles: “We’re up for anything and everything. It would be an honor to wrestle Tanahashi one last time. He can pick whomever he wants to team with, even if it’s Kenny. We have a pretty good idea when we’ll report back to work at AEW and if we’re still having to pack those belts every time we travel, we’d be happy to bring them to AEW Dynamite.

Nick Jackson on a possible tag team match against Kenny Omega and Hiroshi Tanahashi: “I’d love to do that match. We have had many matches with Tana, but I’d love to get in there at least one more time before he calls it a career. Same goes with Kenny. That’s the thing I think wrestling fans take for granted. We have no clue how many more matches any of us have left in the tank. I try to enjoy every match like it’s my last these days.”

The Young Bucks won the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Titles last month at Wrestle Dynasty in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match against the LIJ and The United Empire.